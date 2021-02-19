10 Home Remedies In Your Kitchen That Really Truly Do Work

Rafal Stachura

Growing up on the farm back in what might be referred to as the 'old days', my mom had a few staples in the house that became the kind of a cure-all.

Chicken soup. It was good for almost anything that ailed ya! Now, I'm not real sure of the actual medical value, but I do know this: Mom made a heck of a pot of chicken soup so it certainly didn't hurt.

Then there was Vicks Vapo-Rub. It didn't matter what the medical malady was, Vicks would help. How many times did I crawl under the bed covers with Vicks under the nose or on the chest? I'm not sure but I'll bet the neighbors a half-mile down the gravel road could smell it.

And then, if we went on a long road trip, there was 7-Up. Why 7-Up? Well, not exactly what might be called a 'home remedy', it was used in case of car sickness. Did it really work? Again I'm not exactly sure but it tasted good.

Every family probably had the go-to for a home remedy. Many were just wise tales but there are a lot of things in the kitchen that actually do work.

EverydayHealth.com compiled a number of things you have in the cupboard that can help with everything from a runny nose to rough sand-paper heels!

So maybe the next time you take a trip to the grocery store you might pick up a few of these items. It could be cheaper than a trip to the Doc. Oh...and keep that garlic sealed in a zip lock bag, please.

