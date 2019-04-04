10 High Paying Jobs You Don’t Need a College Degree For
I wasn't college material. I knew that and my high school teachers knew that. Four more years in a classroom wasn't going to be in my future.
And when I was growing up (more than a few years ago), college was encouraged but not essential. You could get a good job without having a college degree.
Then it seemed like college was essential. If you wanted a good, comfortable living, you went to college and got that degree in...well, whatever field you decided to go into. No, college wasn't a 'must', but it meant a whole lot.
Now?
Well, maybe not as much.
According to the Balance Careers website, there's plenty of high paying jobs to be had that do not require a college degree. They list 10 of them, and as I was reading through the article, one word in those jobs kept popping up: Computer.
Here's the Top 10:
- Computer Programmer
- Computer Security Analyst
- Computer Support Specialist
- Database Manager
- Diagnostic Medical Sonographer
- Tool-and-Die Maker
- Network and Computer Systems Administrator
- Pharmacy Technician
- Radiologic Technician
- Service Delivery Analyst
You can check out the full list to see plenty of others and read why these jobs don't necessarily need a college degree.
Now, to be frank, I'm not saying don't go to college and get a degree. If what you want to do requires a degree, by all means, go for it!
But just know that there are some cool nice paying jobs out there that don't require that special piece of paper.
Good luck!