10 High Paying Jobs You Don’t Need a College Degree For

I wasn't college material. I knew that and my high school teachers knew that. Four more years in a classroom wasn't going to be in my future.

And when I was growing up ( more than a few years ago ), college was encouraged but not essential. You could get a good job without having a college degree.

Then it seemed like college was essential. If you wanted a good, comfortable living, you went to college and got that degree in...well, whatever field you decided to go into. No, college wasn't a 'must', but it meant a whole lot.

Now?

Well, maybe not as much.

According to the Balance Careers website , there's plenty of high paying jobs to be had that do not require a college degree. They list 10 of them, and as I was reading through the article , one word in those jobs kept popping up: Computer.

Here's the Top 10:

Computer Programmer Computer Security Analyst Computer Support Specialist Database Manager Diagnostic Medical Sonographer Tool-and-Die Maker Network and Computer Systems Administrator Pharmacy Technician Radiologic Technician Service Delivery Analyst

You can check out the full list to see plenty of others and read why these jobs don't necessarily need a college degree.

Now, to be frank, I'm not saying don't go to college and get a degree. If what you want to do requires a degree, by all means, go for it!

But just know that there are some cool nice paying jobs out there that don't require that special piece of paper.

Good luck!