1 Man Killed, 2 Hurt in Car Crash in Yankton County

LESTERVILLE, S.D. (AP) — One man is dead and two others seriously injured after a car crash in southeastern South Dakota.

Authorities say the 1983 Ford Mustang crashed Saturday afternoon near Lesterville in Yankton County.

The state Department of Public Safety says the driver lost control and the car went into a ditch, hit a field approach, went airborne and caught fire after landing.

All three men were thrown from the car and airlifted to a Sioux Falls Hospital. One passenger, a 20-year-old man, later died. The 29-year-old driver and the other passenger, a 25-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Names of the victims were not released.

Authorities say charges are pending against the driver. The Highway Patrol is investigating.

