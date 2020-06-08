1 in 5 South Dakotans Just Met Their Neighbor During COVID-19

Did you know who your neighbors were before COVID-19? Some of us didn't.

While staying at home more frequently over the past few months, South Dakotans were more than likely looking to make connections in any way they could. Especially if they needed to take a break from arguing with family members over what Netflix show to watch next (we've all been there).

According to a recent survey, 1 in 5 South Dakota residents (20%) have admitted to only recently meeting their neighbors while staying at home to either self-isolate or to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey also revealed that typically South Dakotans were also willing to lend their neighbor if they were in need $49.87 on average no questions asked.

When in times of crisis, it's comforting to know there is still a sense of community around us and South Dakotans were willing to come together to help one another in order to get through a difficult time with a sense of pride, grace, and compassion.

Now that we have opened back up and have been in a semi-normal state around Sioux Fall for a few weeks, let's hope the newfound relationships we forged with our neighbors stick around and that we can share a beer with them at a local bar along with a side of onion rings. At these this is one happy statistic that came out of the whole ordeal.