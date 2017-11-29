Z’Mariks Noodle Cafe Closes

There are some restaurants that close that don't surprise you. Either the restaurant didn't have good service, good food or a good location - maybe all three.

The latest restaurant closing comes as a surprise to me. According to SiouxFalls.Business , Z'Marik's Noodle Cafe on Minnesota Avenue has closed.

I had heard many good comments about the food and service. They had a great location, just off 33rd and Minnesota. The restaurant served a variety of noodle, rice, salad and soup bowls.

Sometimes that's not enough when there are over 700 restaurant choices in Sioux Falls.

Z'Marik's is a small chain with four locations in Iowa and one in Rapid City.

