Z’Mariks Noodle Cafe Closes
There are some restaurants that close that don't surprise you. Either the restaurant didn't have good service, good food or a good location - maybe all three.
The latest restaurant closing comes as a surprise to me. According to SiouxFalls.Business, Z'Marik's Noodle Cafe on Minnesota Avenue has closed.
I had heard many good comments about the food and service. They had a great location, just off 33rd and Minnesota. The restaurant served a variety of noodle, rice, salad and soup bowls.
Sometimes that's not enough when there are over 700 restaurant choices in Sioux Falls.
Z'Marik's is a small chain with four locations in Iowa and one in Rapid City.
