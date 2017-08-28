Zach DeBoer — Arts and Urban Planning Advocate — Running for City Council

I'd scheduled Zach DeBoer to be a guest on the Patrick Lalley Show a couple weeks ago. I wanted Zach to come on the show because of his interest in smart urban planning and involvement in the arts community.

Then on Sunday, he announced he's running for City Council in the Central District.

We'll just call it good timing.

Zach will be on the show today (Monday) beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Zach will be on the show today (Monday) beginning at 4:15 p.m.

You may remember Zach from his effort to install rear first parking on North Main Avenue and his recent support of the changing the makeup of the Parks Board. He owns Exposure Gallery and Studio at 6th Street and Phillips Avenue. He's a member of the All Saints Neighborhood Association.

The Central District seat is currently held by Michelle Erpenbach, who is term limited.

The City Council and mayoral election will be held Tuesday, April 10. The runoffs - if necessary -- would be May 1.

