The Summit League Championships return to Sioux Falls March 3 through 6 at the Sanford Premier Center. Just being a basketball lover and attending the games can mean great things for you in downtown Sioux Falls during " Mash Madness "!

Numerous participating downtown retailers are offering special deals when you show them your Summit League ticket stub. Everything from free items, to 15, 20 and 25 percent off purchases.

Along with the special offers there is a, ( if you'll pardon the expression ) a "battle brewing" amongst the craft brewers in Sioux Falls. Beginning, March 3, the " March Mash Madness " competition begins. There are five brewers offering two brew options for you to try and vote on in round one, then in round two you'll choose from the finalists.

The event wraps up on Thursday, March 30, with the winner being announced on Friday, March 31. The winning brewery gets a traveling trophy and a year to brag about their top-notch creation.

So get in on the " Mash Madness "! Check out downtown Sioux Falls online and on Facebook for all the details or call 605-338-4009.

