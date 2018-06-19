Youth Caught on Video Entering Unlocked Sioux Falls Home

A Saturday incident is getting widespread attention through the issuance of surveillance video in an attempt to find the culprits.

Sioux Falls Police released the footage after alerting the public to the situation at the media briefing on Tuesday. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened about 3:30 AM on Saturday in the 4300 block of East 23rd Street.

"Our suspects are three boys, probably teenagers. The house was left unlocked. All three of them entered the house. Inside the house one of the boys that lives there was inside his room. When the door opened, (the resident) saw somebody walk in briefly. They saw each other and the three people took off."

Not much was taken according to Clemens. The suspects apparently got away with some shoes. However it does continue a theme of thieves taking the easy route to commit crimes.

"If we can get people to lock up their items we'd have a lot less crime. It's not just unlocked cars and unlocked garages, it's also houses and apartments. We've had instances when people have been home during the daytime and during the nighttime leaving the house open and people will just walk in."

Under those circumstances, Clemens says generally thieves will grab something quickly and leave. If you have any information about this crime or others, please contact police to file a report or Crimestoppers with an anonymous tip.

