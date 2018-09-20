You’re Kidding Right, a Daycare Fight Club?

Just when you thought you had heard it all. A daycare worker in Ohio is accused of starting a fight club at a daycare. Yup, you read that right. A daycare worker in Ohio is accused of encouraging young children to fight one another.

Police say Chavey Williams was in charge of over 20 children at the Playtime Pre-school in Columbus where she permitted and encouraged them to fight on the playground, and then posted videos of the fights on social media.

Officers found out about it when one of those videos was sent to them anonymously. Williams is now facing nearly two dozen counts of child endangerment and admitted to acting alone - and yes, she has since been fired from her job.

Source: Associated Press