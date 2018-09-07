Your 2018 Fall Festival Guide
It's that wonderful time of the year when many of us will grab the family and take in some of the many fall festivals around South Dakota. Here's a guide to some of the best in the state as selected by Travel South Dakota.
- Delmont Harvest Festival and Kuchen Festival September 8
- Mobridge Beef N Fun Festival September 8
- Gregory Harvest Festival and Arts in the Park September 8
- Rosholt Grape Stomp Festival September 8-9
- Brandon Homesteader Day Harvest Festival September 9
- Yankton Fall in the Park at Lewis & Clark September 15
- Spearfish Harvest Fest September 22
- Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup September 28
- Chamberlain Fall Festival September 29
- Edgemont Fall Festival Car and Quilt Show September 29
- Rapid City Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival September 29
- Brandon Wilde Prairie Winery Harvest Festival October 6
- Madison Prairie Village Hobo Marlin's Pumpkin Train October 6
- Canton FestiFall and Candlelight Walk October 6
- Huron Great Scarecrow Festival October 11-14
- Webster Pumpkin Fest October 12
- Renner Strawbale Winery Harvest Festival October 13
- Sioux Falls Autumn Festival October 26-28
- Yankton Harvest Halloween October 26-27
Source: Travel South Dakota
