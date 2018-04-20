Younkers Says Everything Must Go

The speculation is over the word has been given, everything must go!

KSFY TV is now reporting that Bon-Ton, the parent company for Younkers and Herberger's stores announced on Thursday, (April 19) that liquidation sales will begin as early as Friday, (April 20) online and in 212 stores throughout the country.

According to KSFY , the everything must go sales will continue for the next 10 to 12 weeks.

Prior to Thursday's official going out of business announcement, Bon-Ton had been trying to find a buyer for their stores nationwide. Word broke on (April 9) that Bon-Ton had received a letter of intent to buy the company, at that time it looked hopeful that company executives might be able to work out a purchase agreement with the help of an investor group to keep stores open and preserve jobs. Unfortunately, that deal fell apart.

KSFY reports that Bon-Ton Stores Inc. filed for bankruptcy back in February. They currently have four stores located in South Dakota. The Younkers location in the Empire Mall, and Herberger's stores in Aberdeen, Watertown, and Rapid City.

158 workers will lose their jobs in Sioux Falls when the Younkers store ultimately closes its doors.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: