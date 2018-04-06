Younkers at The Empire Mall to Close

According to Siouxfalls.Business Younkers, which is owned by The Bon Ton Stores, Inc., gave notice to 156 employees that they will soon be out of work. Layoffs could begin by June 5.

Siouxfalls.Business reports that the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February. Other sources have reported that Younkers stores across the country began closing earlier this year.

Recently, Toys 'R' Us announced their filing for bankruptcy which brought the announcement of its Sioux Falls store also be closed.

Competition with so many online offerings is changing the retail brick n mortar climate and we continue to see it right here in South Dakota.

How long will it be until the other big box stores make the same announcement? Sears, Macy's, JC Penney?

See Also: