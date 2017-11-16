Young People Especially Vulnerable to Fake News

Clipart

Do you now how to spot fake news? Would you recognize it if you saw it?

With the phrase "fake news" floating around more than ever, there's a group out there trying to teach young people what it actually means and how to avoid it.

According to those who work closely with adolescents on a day-to-day basis, that's a group that's particularly vulnerable to fake news.

The main reason being they didn't grow up trusting traditional media outlets. In fact, most teens trust what their friends tell them online more than anyone else.

As a result, the Southern Poverty Law Center is creating new online tools to teach students how to sniff out fake news and how to figure out what it actually means.

To read more about the cause and what's being done, click on the link below.

Source: Southern Poverty Law Center

