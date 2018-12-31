Young Farmers and Ranchers Invited to Conference

Young people involved in agriculture are invited to attend the South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Young Farmers & Ranchers Farm and Ranch Conference, February 1 and 2, 2019 at The Lodge in Deadwood, South Dakota. The theme for the conference is "Sustainability in Today's Environment".

Over the two-days, participants will have the opportunity to learn information that will be helpful in their own operation, as well as network with others involved in the agriculture industry from across the state.

Speakers include soil health pioneer Gabe Brown sharing "Regenerating Our Resources"; and a discussion panel regarding "Protecting Your Assets". Participants will also take in tours of area ag operations.

The highlight of the two-day conference is the opportunity to attend the PRCA Finals Rodeo at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The SDFB Young Farmers & Ranchers program is for men and women between the ages of 18-35. The SDFB Young Farmers & Ranchers conference is a family friendly event; free childcare is available.

Get more information and register online . Questions may also be directed to Lowell Mesman at 605-280-1319 or Riley Schwader at 605-579-0171.