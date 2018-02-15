Young Adam Rippon Teaches Local Weatherman How to Figure Skate

Adam Rippon has been one of the stand out Olympians at the Pyeong Chang 2018 Winter Games. He is hilarious on social media and gives some of the best interviews. But all of this humor and sass isn't a recent development.

Adam Rippon was always meant to be in the spotlight. Back in 2002, 12 year-old Adam Rippon, was on a segment of his local news teaching in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He was trying to teacher local newsman, Kirk Clyatt how to figure skate.

First of all, did anyone else think 2002 was only like six years ago. Nope, it was sixteen. I think I'm just in denial.

Second, do you think when he says 'future Olympian' he was just being nice back in 2002, but it really did come true! Whoa!

Third, I really want to go ice skating now. Gotta work on my triple Salchow.

P.S. I just googled how to spell Salchow, and my mind is blown. I always thought it was two words like sow cow, but apparently it's not. It's named after Ulrich Salchow, a Swedish figure skater. You're welcome.

