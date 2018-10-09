You Know Winter’s Coming When Paint the Plows Event Happens

The 9th Annual Paint the Plows event is coming up this Saturday, October 13, at the Empire Mall in the east parking lot near JC Penney. All of the program participants, along with families and friends, as well as the rest of the community, is invited to come out, view the painted plows, from 10 AM to 5 PM, and vote for their favorites.

The Paint the Plows program invites students in elementary, middle, junior high and high schools in Sioux Falls to participate in the designing and painting of one of the city's snowplows. The Sioux Falls Street Division primes the plows and delivers them to schools one week after the start of school and the students get to work.

Paint and supplies are provided by the schools and the plows need to be finished one week before the display at the Empire Mall. The painted snowplows are then used by the city throughout the snow removal season.

The city doesn't censor or endorse the content, viewpoints or messages created by the students. The snowplow display is set up so you can either view it by driving by or you can walk around for an up-close look.

For more information, you can call Street Operations Manager, Galynn Huber at 605-367-8255 or see the City of Sioux Falls Street Department online .

Source: City of Sioux Falls