You Could Try Out for the NBA G-League and Here’s How

The Sioux Falls Skyforce will be holding local tryouts for their team in Sioux Falls and additionally in Miami in September.

The Miami Heat's NBA G-League affiliate has done this in the past and will continue the tradition in 2017.

The open tryouts will happen in Miami on Sept. 10 and in Sioux Falls on Sept. 16 at the Sanford Pentagon.

The registration deadline is Sept. 8 for the Miami tryout and Sept. 14 for the Sioux Falls tryout. Both of those tryouts have a $150 registration fee attached in order to participate.

All of these players who show up at the tryouts will be competing for a potential invite to NBA G-League training camp for the Skyforce in October.

I have personally taken part in the tryouts in the past and although I was in shape more so than 50% of the players, you truly get a sense of how good players are in the NBA G-League and the NBA when 99% of the players at tryouts don't get an invite while still showcasing amazing skills on the court.

It just so happens that their amazing isn't as amazing as the talent in the G-League and more so the NBA.

That said, you do find those occasional long shots that make a big impact on your team. Jonathon Simmons, now a member of the Magic, once tried out for the San Antonio Spurs then D-League team and found a roster spot and eventually found a NBA roster spot and was just paid handsomely this off-season by Orlando.

Tryout forms are available at Skyforceonline.com .

