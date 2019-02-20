You Could Meet an Astronaut for Free at the Washington Pavilion

Tim Kopra is a NASA Astronaut and a retired U.S. Army Colonel and he will be sharing his experiences at a free community event on Friday, March 1st.

The Vision Foundation and Vance Thompson Vision are sponsoring this once in a lifetime event. The event will take place at the Washington Pavilion at 5:00 PM.

The event is free, but you will still need to register in advance to reserve your seats. Click here for more details.

According to the EventBrite page" "While at NASA, Tim lived and worked on the International Space Station during two spaceflights, completing three spacewalks and logging 244 days in space. In 2016, Tim served as the ISS Commander for Expedition 47."

Tim Kopra's talk will focus on team development not only in space or in the military, but also how that relates to the workplace on a broader level. He will focus on team dynamics and leading with integrity.