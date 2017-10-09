You Could Be on the Next Season of ‘Survivor’

Have you ever wanted to run around in skimpy clothing in an isolated location half way around the world all while trying to provide food and shelter for yourself. If so, you should audition to be on "Survivor."

On Wednesday, October 11, GreatLife Performance and Fitness Center will hold an open casting call for the next season of "Survivor." The show is currently in its 35th season on CBS. Can you believe this show has been on the air for 17 years?

The casting call will be at 69th and Southeastern from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM.

For eligibility requirements, click here .

