You Can Visit Your Favorite Christmas Movie Homes

If your Christmas season isn't complete without viewing A Christmas Story , ("you'll shoot your eye out kid!!" ) you might be the kind of person who would like to walk through the home where Ralphie and Randy spent their childhood and that one very special Christmas.

Or perhaps you watched Home Alone 15 times with your 3 year-old nephew one Christmas long ago ( that could've just been me ), and would like to actually see the house where Kevin McCallister's parents left him on his own, while they took off for a vacation in France.

You can absolutely check out these iconic homes and others which appeared in some beloved Christmas movies. Livability came out with a list of 6 iconic Christmas movie homes you can visit in person. Here are just a few of them:

A Christmas Story - You can visit Ralphie's home, which is lovingly filled with everything you remember from the movie, including original props, just outside of Cleveland. You can even stay there, but it will cost you anywhere from $395 ( at the lowest ) to $1995 on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Home Alone - You can't actually tour the home that Kevin had to defend against the "Wet Bandits" on Christmas Eve, ( because a family lives there just outside of Chicago in Winnetka, IL ) , but you can drive by and do a looky loo.

Miracle on 34th Street - Remember Susan's beautiful dream home at the end of the original movie? This home in Port Washington, New York is also occupied by a lucky family, but again you can stand out in the snow and imagine how nice it is inside.

To see the complete list of homes, go to Livability .

Source: Livability

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

Read Also:

See Also: