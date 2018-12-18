You Can Still Achieve the American Dream in Sioux Falls

What is your "American Dream"? A home of your own? Wealth. Fancy car? Early retirement? That simple question has a million different answers, but for many people, it still means the ability to make a decent living, own a home, provide for your family and live comfortably when retired.

As prices for everything from buying groceries and clothing to fueling your vehicle, to warming and cooling your home, climb, how can people find their American Dream? Apparently by choosing the right place to live.

Believe it or not, BadCredit a financial website specializing in subjects dealing with the "subprime marketplace" did a comparison among cities based on the juxtaposition of quality of life vs. cost of living.

After crunching the numbers Sioux Falls was listed as one of the top 15 cities where the American dream is still attainable. According to them, our cost-of-living here is 6% below the national average. Our poverty rate is 11.7% ( much lower than average ) and the median salary here is over $54,000 dollars.

The Sioux Falls homeownership rate is an amazing 60.9% thanks to lower median property values. Educational opportunities are profuse and indoor and outdoor activities are plentiful. Commute times for most people are short and employment levels have grown every year.

Still, I can't help but wonder about those of us, who'll never be able to afford a home, and about the number of working poor we have in our town. The fact that we have a homeless problem in a small city with such tremendous wealth has always fascinated and frustrated me.

Don't get me wrong, I love Sioux Falls, I always have, but like any constantly growing city, there are problems that need to be addressed. Comparatively speaking, however, this is a great place to strive for that American dream.

Source: BadCredit