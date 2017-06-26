We've been counting down the days and now hours until we can purchase our supply of fireworks for this year's celebration. Good news: the countdown is almost over. Fireworks outlets begin sales on Tuesday (June 27).

KDLT's Sydney Kern found one fireworks retailer who says customers will have some new products to choose from this season and some of the classics have gotten a face-lift.

Parents of small children always have concerns when lighting off any fireworks. It's a good idea to ask the pros about what you purchase.

And remember to use common sense. The State Fire Marshal Paul Merriman, is concerned about the dry conditions in most of South Dakota.

Tuesday, July 4th is also the annual Mayor's 4th of July Parade and Picnic in Sioux Falls.

If you're not one who draws the punk for the bang, but wants to enjoy the 4th of July glory checkout the annual fireworks display in one of the surrounding small towns.