You Can Scuba Dive This Weekend at the Sioux Empire Fair

If you get the itch to do a little scuba diving this weekend and Lake Alvin doesn't seem all that appealing, here's an idea, head out to the Sioux Empire Fair .

KSFY TV is reporting today through Sunday (August 13) can see what it's like to scuba dive in the Go Dive Now Pool out at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Swimmers can get free scuba diving instruction from trained professionals and dive leaders from local professional dive centers.

What's that, you don't have all the gear? No problem. The Go Dive Now Pool will have all the scuba gear you need like; regulators, tanks, wetsuits, masks, and fins. All you need is your own swimsuit.

According to KSFY TV , anyone over the age of 10 is welcome to dive in. But here's the deal, children who are 10 and 11 years old MUST have an adult diving with them.

The Go Dive Now Pool is open today and Saturday from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM and again on Sunday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The Sioux Empire Fair wraps up this Sunday (August 13) at 6:00 PM out at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

Source: KSFY TV

