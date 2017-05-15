You Bring Your Golf Game, We’ll Bring the Pork Chops

This is the golf event with those I'm-Going-Back-For-More pork chops! More on that below.

The annual Hope Haven Golf Benefit is Wednesday (May 17) at Spring Creek Golf Course .

You still have time to enter. This 4-person scramble has a shotgun start at 11:00 AM. $125 per golfer.

Hope Haven International continues to serve the needs of individuals with disabilities. Today there are programs in over 30 communities around the Midwest and Hope Haven's wheelchair distribution program continues to grow around the globe.

See you this Wednesday.

For those of you who have yet to learn how to golf while eating a pork chop, this tournament will be one you mark on your calendar every year. You see, Central Valley Catering has been grilling pork chops at this event for many years. They won't share their seasoning recipe but it's not without trying and bribing to get.

And, yes we'll have plenty of napkins for those chops so your club won't slip out of your grip.

