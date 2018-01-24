You Bet Your Asteroids This Will Be Fun: South Dakota Symphony Orchestra to Present ‘Video Games Live’

It's the energy of a rock concert combined with the intensity of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. The worldwide phenomenon "Video Games Live" comes to the Washington Pavilion on Saturday, January 27 at 7:30 PM.

"Video Games Live" features music alongside synchronized cutting-edge video screens with state-of-the-art lighting and special effects. You'll see video clips from your favorite video games like Mario, Halo, Warcraft and Pokemon. It's a huge stage show production with on-stage interactive segments.

Tickets will go fast. Get yours now at the Washington Pavilion box office, call 605-367-6000 or online at WashingtonPavilion.org.  Tickets start at $45.

