Yes, In Fact, I Will Eat Pretty Much All the Indian Food You Put in Front of Me

I saw an interesting item posted on SiouxFalls.Business , the site founded by Jodi Schwan , friend of the The Patrick Lalley Show. There’s a new Indian restaurant opening in what was Moe’s at 41 st St. and Western.

Jitendra Poudel owned both Kathmandu Bistro and Everest Cuisine Restaurant in Rapid City but sold them to open an Indian restaurant in Sioux Falls, according to SF.B.

That’s wonderful because I’ve become a big fan of subcontinent cuisine. But I’m also torn because I’m very loyal to Shahi Palace , which is in the Meadows on the River, back in the corner near the movie theatre and Carnival.

I know, I’ve come to this Indian food realization a little later in life than I should have.

Back off hipsters.

I’m a South Dakota boy so exploring ethnic foods hasn’t always been easy. Sometimes you just have to take a leap. The offerings have improved quite a lot in recent years. I love Sanaa’s Mediterranean food. Try the Traditional Guatemalan dish at Jacky’s downtown sometime. You’ll thank me.

Or pupusas at Los Paisanos Hispanic Restaurant, which specializes in Salvadoran, on East 10th Street, just over the viaduct. Vietnamese at Dynasty, Lam’s or Pho Quynh. Brazilian at the aforementioned Carnival. Sushi Masa downtown -- and what seems like a dozen other sushi spots these days. Anything on the menu at Gilberto’s.

Sure, there are gaps, notably a Thai restaurant. But there’s opportunity where there didn’t used to be.

I’m happy about that.

