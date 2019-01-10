Basketball phenom Matthew Mors continues to add accomplishments to his high school career as the sophomore recently set a new school record.

Mors has already had a strong high school basketball career. He first made his varsity debut as a 7th grader. He helped lead the Yankton Bucks to a Class AA championship as a freshman and, through nine games this season, he continues to add records to his name this year.

The 6'7 forward dropped 45 points in a 66-60 win over Huron on Tuesday, January 8th. The 45 points are the most points scored in a single game by any player at Yankton High School. Better yet, the record that he broke was his own.

Yankton is currently 8-1 on the season with their lone loss being against the Lincoln Patriots back on January 5th.

With the addition of the SoDak 16, and the ESD Conference backing away from its double round-robin scheduling format, the door has been opened for team's to play more of a balanced schedule. Yankton is one that has now added all four of the Sioux Falls Class AA teams to their schedule.

Yankton will travel to O'Gorman on January 15, while the Roosevelt Rough Riders will travel to Yankton just ten days after. Washington will host the Bucks on February 5th.

I've said this before and I'll continue to preach it. If you have a chance to see Yankton and Matthew Mors play live in person you need to do so. There are two more chances to see him play in Sioux Falls this season, but the entire team is worth making a trip down to Yankton to watch as well.

Mors currently has college offers from Wisconsin, Nebraska, Colorado, Creighton, Iowa, TCU, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.