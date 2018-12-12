Yankton residents vote to raise taxes to fund new pool

PhonlamaiPhoto/ThinkStock

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Residents of Yankton have approved raising property taxes to help pay for a $15 million aquatic center.

Unofficial results show that about two-thirds of the 3,747 voters in Tuesday's special election said yes to a $12 million bond issue.

The City Commission recently voted unanimously to approve a 20-year opt-out of the state property tax freeze to help pay for the aquatic center to replace the 71-year-old Fantle Memorial Park pool. But opponents filed enough petitions to refer the matter to a public vote.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: Parks and Recreation, Yankton
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top