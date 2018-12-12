Yankton residents vote to raise taxes to fund new pool

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Residents of Yankton have approved raising property taxes to help pay for a $15 million aquatic center.

Unofficial results show that about two-thirds of the 3,747 voters in Tuesday's special election said yes to a $12 million bond issue.

The City Commission recently voted unanimously to approve a 20-year opt-out of the state property tax freeze to help pay for the aquatic center to replace the 71-year-old Fantle Memorial Park pool. But opponents filed enough petitions to refer the matter to a public vote.

