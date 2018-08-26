Yankton Police Department Gets $40,000 Body Camera Grant

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota police department has received a $40,000 state grant to equip its officers with body cameras in an effort to improve transparency.

The Yankton Police Department has spent nearly a year researching the equipment, The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reported. Former Chief Brian Paulsen began testing camera models earlier this year. Models tested included body-worn camera and cameras mounted onto glasses.

The grant from the South Dakota attorney general's office will cover the purchase of 30 cameras that will equip the whole department, said John Harris, the interim police chief. The money was made available from the state's asset forfeiture funds, he said.

The length of time videos will be kept will depend on the severity of the situation, Harris said.

Harris said some cameras have already been deployed and the rest will be purchased in the coming days.

