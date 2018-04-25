Yankton Man Dies 11 Days After Crash Near Volin

A Yankton man who survived a one vehicle crash for 11 days has died from his injuries. Michael Vos Junior, 27, was the only person involved in the accident on April 8 two miles east of Volin, South Dakota. He died Thursday (April 19)

"A 2001 Chevrolet Impala was westbound on 306th Street in rural Clay County in the early morning hours of April 8 when the vehicle went across the eastbound lanes and into the south ditch. The vehicle eventually came to rest in a pasture." said Department of Safety Public information Officer Tony Mangan. "The crash scene was discovered at 5:30 AM. The driver was taken via ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital."

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol investigated the crash and were unable to determine if Vos was wearing a seat belt.

According to an obituary from Hartquist funeral home in Pipestone Minnesota, Vos moved with his family from California to Pipestone, Minnesota as a child. After his graduating in 2008, Vos worked as a welder at Trail King Trailers in Mitchell and also welded at High Roller in South Dakota. For a time, Michael lived in Sioux Falls before moving to Yankton.

