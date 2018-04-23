Yankton Hikes Fees on Street Peddlers within the City

Street peddlers take note, there's a southeast South Dakota city that has just placed a tighter set of rules on the way you can do business within city limits.

KSFY TV is reporting that for the first time in 69 years, the city of Yankton has made revisions to its rules regarding people who make a living selling goods and services door to door.

According to KSFY, the Yankton City Commission recently voted to put in place higher fees and a time limit on peddlers operating in the city. Prior to the new changes, foot peddlers were only required to pay a $5.00 annual fee, now after the revised city ordinance, that fee jumps to $25 per day, $75 per week and $200 per month per person. The same fee applies to solicitors operating with a motor vehicle. The previous fee had $10 per year for those people.

KSFY reports, Yankton city commissioners unanimously voted to pattern the new changes after a similar fee structure used by the city Vermillion.

Along with the fee increase, comes a new set of hours in which solicitors can operate. Peddlers are now only able to conduct business between the hours of 8 AM to 8 PM.

