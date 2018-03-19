Yankton Freshman Phenom Matthew Mors as Good as Advertised

If you haven't seen Yankton's Matthew Mors play basketball then you're doing yourself a disservice. He's as good as advertised.

I've been preaching it throughout the high school basketball season. Mors, who just concluded his freshman basketball season, has scored over 1,000 career points and has brought Yankton their first high school basketball championship in 40 years.

He was without question the best player in Class AA this season and it wasn't even close. Throughout the year, Mors averaged 24 points, and six rebounds per game during the regular season.

The 6'7 hybrid guard/forward showed over the weekend exactly the type of player that he is. Mors helped lead the Bucks to wins over #3 Lincoln, #1 Rapid City Stevens, and #4 Harrisburg to win a state championship. He dominated the tournament with a combined 86 points in those three games. Not to mention the 15 foot jumper that ended up being the shot of the tournament with time winding down.

One of my good friends was questioning the ability of Mors and if he was overhyped. By the end of the tournament he wanted to grab him and apologize for ever doubting it. That's how great he played at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, but that's just an extension of how his first three years have gone.

The scary part of it all? He still has three more years to grow and refine his game.

Yankton has traditionally scheduled a couple of Sioux Falls schools per season. This past year they played Washington, Lincoln, and O'Gorman. I've been told that Yankton and Roosevelt will play next season. Home and away teams will be determined.

If he's coming back through Sioux Falls, or if you feel like traveling to watch some basketball next year, make yourself a note to go and see Mors play.

You won't be disappointed.

I promise you.

SEE ALSO: