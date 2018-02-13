Yankton Football Coach Arlin Likness Announces Retirement

One of the most well-known coaches in South Dakota has announced that he will retire following this school year.

Jeremy Hoeck of the Yankton Press and Dakotan is reporting that Arlin Likness will retire following 18 years as head coach for the Bucks. He became an assistant coach at Yankton in 1994 following a head coaching stint at Hamlin.

Likness helped lead the Bucks to four championships split between the older Class AA system, and the new Class AA (Split 11AAA/11AA).

Over the years teams that would face the Bucks knew a couple of things were a guarantee. First, they would be playing a tough opponent. Second, Likness would have some form of a trick play dialed up sometime during a game. Those combined always led to a great games when they played against Sioux Falls schools. They always managed to put on a show. As someone who has worked a lot of games, it was always fun to put Yankton on the schedule.

Likness walks away from the game with an impressive resume. He leaves with a 261-101 record and seven championships.

Source and stats courtesy of Jeremy Hoeck of the Yankton P&D .