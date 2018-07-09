Yankton County Fatal Crash Victims Identified

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has released the names of five people who died in a crash near Yankton, South Dakota last week (July 4, 2018).

On the morning of July 4, 2018 a Yankton city police officer attempted to stop of a 1996 Acura Integra which was traveling east on South Dakota Highway 50. The Integra shut off its headlights and crossed onto the westbound lanes where it collided with a westbound 2010 Nissan Sentra.

The Integra was driven by 29-year-old Michael Worlie of Sioux Falls. Worlie and passenger Joshua Odens, 27, also of Sioux Falls, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

Three people in the Nissan Sentra were killed in the crash. The driver, 40-year-old Tawna Lichty-Reineke; and two passengers Chad Reineke, 43, and Janicka Luschen, 10. All from Yankton.

A fourth occupant, a 12-year-old female also from Yankton, was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where she remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

All four occupants of the Sentra were wearing seatbelts.

The Yankton Press and Dakota also report that a Go Fund Me has been created for Tirany Luschen, identified as the daughter of Tawna Lichty Reineke and Jeff Luschen. Find it at: gofundme.com/tragedy-into-triumph-for-tirany.

KSFY-TV reported, through the Associated Press, that Worlie, the driver of the Integra, had a long history of driving offences. He'd been convicted of reckless driving, speeding, driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended licence, among other crimes.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

See Also: