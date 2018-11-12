Yankton Could Be Getting a New Aquatic Center, Voters Will Decide

Next month, residents of Yankton will get to decide the fate of a proposed aquatic center. The City Commission has scheduled a special election for Tuesday, December 11 on whether to raise property taxes to help pay for a new $15-million facility.

The commission recently voted unanimously to approve a 20-year opt-out of the state property tax freeze to help pay for an aquatic center. They also committed $2-million towards the project. But opponents filed enough petitions to refer the matter to a public vote.

If built, the new facility would replace the 71-year-old swimming pool at Fantle Memorial Park.

Source: Yankton Press and Dakotan