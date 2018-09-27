‘Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Easter Egg and Secret

The X-Men are back, and perhaps for the final time under the auspices of the Fox studio, which is about to be folded into its new corporate masters’ operations over at Disney. So the choice of music in this trailer for Dark Phoenix — a cover of “The End” by The Doors — is incredibly appropriate. It’s just that this is the end for at least one X-Man (but which one?!?) it’s that it’s very likely the end for all the X-Men in this form.

That’s just one of the hidden Easter eggs and secrets we found in the new trailer for Dark Phoenix. The video above breaks down the trailer in minute detail, and includes our best guess for which mutant bites the bucket. (It’s a guess but we’re almost definitely right.)

If you liked this video about all of the many Easter eggs and potential spoilers in the new Dark Phoenix trailer, check out some more of our videos below, including our video about the Easter eggs in the Captain Marvel trailer, the coolest X-Men movies that were never made, and the worst moments from the history of the X-franchise (at least before Dark Phoenix ). Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel . Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.