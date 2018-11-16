WWE Live will be making a stop in Sioux Falls prior to the big Royal Rumble event in Phoenix.

WWE Live (house show) returns to Sioux Falls and the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, January 19, 2019. This is your chance to see the stars of the WWE Smackdown brand including AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and the New Day before they head to Phoenix for the Royal Rumble the week after.

Currently, the WWE is advertising a championship match between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles for the show (card and lineup subject to change).

Tickets for WWE Live go on sale Friday, November 30 and will be available on Ticketmaster or the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office. Prices range from $18 to $103 per ticket.

This will be the first time WWE has returned to Sioux Falls since the city hosted Monday Night Raw in July 2018. Sioux Falls hosted WWE Smackdown Live in September 2017. Since the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center opened, the WWE has made at least one visit every calendar year.