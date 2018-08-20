Tonight (August 20) from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM writers will unite at Monk's House of Ale Repute.

The writer's life is one of long stretches of solitude staring at the page or the screen, and hammering out something you feel is worth the time. When you choose to complete a piece of work you will wrestle with the many back and forth doubts, and questions as anyone who has ever pecked away at the page.

Does what I'm writing make any sense?

Why did I start writing this to begin with?

Should I abandon this project and start something else?

Would anyone even care to read this if I published if?

The solitude that every writer must endure can often be the breeding ground for too many self-doubt questions. Connecting with other writers who wrestle with the same questions can be a sanity saver for us.

South Dakota Writes is a valuable resource to connect writers with other writers to bounce ideas, questions, and doubts off of.

Monk's House of Ale Repute is located at 420 East 8th street Sioux Falls SD 57103.

See Also: