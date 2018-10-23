RMS Titanic set sail on April 11, 1912 on it's way from Southampton to New York City. 4 days later, in the early morning hours of April 15, the Titanic hit an iceberg in the north Atlantic Ocean and sank on it's maiden voyage.

Of the 2,240 passengers and crew on the doomed ship more than 1,600 lost their lives in the icy waters of the Atlantic.

So, would you want to take a trip on the Titanic...2? Titanic II is scheduled to make it's maiden voyage in 2022. According to USA Today the Titanic II cost around $500 million to build. It will feature the same cabin layout as the original and carry about the same number of passengers as it's namesake.

The Titanic II, however, will feature a modern navigational system and this time around will have ample lifeboats for all passengers and crew.

The new Titanic is being built in China not Northern Ireland. For it's maiden voyage the Titanic II will sail from Dubai to Southampton, England and then on to New York, tracing the North Atlantic route of its doomed namesake. This time I'm guessing there will be extra sailers looking for icebergs.

