Would You Try a Peanut Butter and Bacon Burger?

Peanut butter and bacon on a burger? Yup! It was delicious!

The Crooked Pint in Sioux Falls has been open for awhile now in Sioux Falls, but this past weekend, I finally got to try it out.

The Crooked Pint is located at 2020 West Russell Street, near the Elmwood Golf Course.

They offer the Minnesota favorite, the Juicy Lucy, which is when there is a pocket of melted cheese inside the burger patty! Well, we decided to try the PB and Bacon Lucy, which instead of cheese in the middle, had peanut butter!

I thought it was pretty good. You had a bit of the sweet and salty. Plus, bacon makes everything good.

We also decided to try the Jumbo Tater Tots. These were recommended by a friend and it was a great recommendation. They are huge and stuffed with chives and cheese and yumminess!

Crooked Pint is also known for its beer selection and bourbon. On this trip, I did not partake, but there is always next time!

