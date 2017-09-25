Would You Trust Walmart to Walk Into Your House?

Walmart is going to be testing a new grocery delivery service where they walk right into your house and stock your shelves and fridge.

They will put a special smart lock on your front door then you order stuff and they come into your house when you are not home and put your groceries away.

When they finish up they send you a text message to let you know they were there and your groceries have been delivered.

Now I know we have a lot of honest folks here in Sioux Falls, but I'm not so sure this would be for me.

Would you trust Walmart to sent folks into your house when you are not at home?

