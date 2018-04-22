Would You Support the NFL Eliminating the Kickoff?

Would you support the NFL eliminating kickoffs?

That is something you might have to make your mind up about as discussions are ongoing about potentially doing just that.

According to ESPN, during the upcoming players safety summit at the NFL headquarters in New York, the parties involved will discuss the player safety aspects of a kickoff and what the game would look like without it.

The meeting will take place May 1-2.

I have said in the past that football needs to do whatever it can to make the game safer and if they believe this will do so, I have no problem with the potential change.

Kickoffs have never been something that I must see and I'd rather get to the offense running plays vs special teams.

My guess is others would probably agree and if you can make the sport safer while eliminating a non essential part of the game, it makes sense that a rule change could be coming.