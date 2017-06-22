Should This Guy Be Kicked Off The Golf Course For Doing This?

I've played more rounds of golf than I can count on a lot of different courses. At no time have I ever done this, on purpose or by mistake.

Next to dynamiting gophers or kidnapping a cart girl there is no bigger golf course no-no than driving your cart on a green.

Check out this video making the rounds on Twitter. Do you think this guy should be kicked out of this golf course?

Never drive on the green, unless you own the course or are the most powerful man in the world via: @MikeNFrank pic.twitter.com/0MZ5EL4OJL — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) June 22, 2017

(President Trump at Trump National Bedminster ) English-American novelist P.G Wodehouse once said: "To find a man's true character, play golf with him." There's a lot of wisdom in that saying.

