Should This Guy Be Kicked Off The Golf Course For Doing This?

I've played more rounds of golf than I can count on a lot of different courses.  At no time have I ever done this, on purpose or by mistake.

Next to dynamiting gophers or kidnapping a cart girl there is no bigger golf course no-no than driving your cart on a green.

Check out this video making the rounds on Twitter. Do you think this guy should be kicked out of this golf course?

(President Trump at Trump National Bedminster) English-American novelist P.G Wodehouse once said: "To find a man's true character, play golf with him."  There's a lot of wisdom in that saying.

