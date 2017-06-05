Would You Do This With A Tornado In The Background?
I've mowed lawn in rain, cold, wind, and heat, but I've never mowed lawn with a tornado storming by.
Theunis Wessels of Alberta, Canada was doing his lawn work when his wife snapped this shot and posted it on facebook.
Theunis's wife, Cecilia, was apparently impressed with her 'beast' of a husband. I'll tell ya what...that takes cojones.
According to ctvnews Theunis's daughter had to wake up her mom and let her know what was going on our in the yard. That's when she snapper this photo.
Cecilia referred to her hubby as 'The Chuck Norris of lawn mowers'...agreed.
