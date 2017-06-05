Would You Do This With A Tornado In The Background?

I've mowed lawn in rain, cold, wind, and heat, but I've never mowed lawn with a tornado storming by.

Theunis Wessels of Alberta, Canada was doing his lawn work when his wife snapped this shot and posted it on facebook .

Theunis's wife, Cecilia, was apparently impressed with her 'beast' of a husband. I'll tell ya what...that takes c ojones .

According to ctvnews Theunis's daughter had to wake up her mom and let her know what was going on our in the yard. That's when she snapper this photo.

