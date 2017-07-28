Would Garth Brooks Sing the National Anthem for Sioux Falls High School Football Game?

The Brandon Valley vs. Roosevelt game has moved due to Garth Brooks taking over Sioux Falls. Could we get Garth to sing the national anthem for them?

Brandon Valley vs. Roosevelt was originally scheduled to be played on September 22nd at 7:30. It was the final game of a doubleheader set for Howard Wood Field. The Sioux Falls School District announced that they have moved the Brandon Valley vs. Roosevelt game to Saturday, September 23 at 1:00 PM .

Brooks is scheduled to perform on September 23rd at 3:00 and 7:00.

Think we could get Garth to sneak across the street to Howard Wood Field around 12:45/12:50 on September 23rd to perform the national anthem for the football game that moved for him?

Let's send him some tweets and see if he will! @GarthBrooks

