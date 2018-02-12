World Class Archers Heading For Yankton

You don't want to put a bow and arrow in my hands. Nope.

You've heard the expression 'couldn't hit the broad side of a barn'? That'd be me. The only thing I might possibly hit would be my big toe. And that's no fun.

But what is fun is the 2018 World Archery Indoor Championships which are being held in Yankton this week, with the first events Wednesday February 14 and running through Monday February 19.

32 teams will be competing and these are teams from just down the road a piece. There are teams from as faraway as New Zealand, Paraguay and Japan. In other words, these folks are the best of the best!

The event will be held at the National Field Archery Association Easton Yankton Archery Center.

The Associated Press Contributed To This Article