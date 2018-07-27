World Champion Bearder Returns Home to Judge Local Competition

World Champion Free Style Beard competitor Jason Kiley is back home this weekend to judge the '2018 South Dakota Beard Clash' at Bottoms Up in Corson.

Over 50 contestants from eight states will be competing in 11 different categories. Ladies can also compete in the "Whiskerina" class, and new this year - a kids class.

“We are very excited about the growing number of people from around the country coming to support our event,” said J.B. Renes, Falls Facial Hair Foundation President. “Beard Clash presents a great opportunity to showcase the Sioux Falls area as a destination for competitive bearders."

Also new this year is a pre-party meet-n-greet at Remedy Brewing Company in downtown Sioux Falls. There you'll have a chance to meet some of the competitors.

World Champion Jason Kiley - a Sioux Falls native and one of the judge's at this year's event - will also be attendance (see photos below) . Jason currently lives just outside of Lacrosse, Wisconsin with his wife and daughter where's he's an artist specializing in pottery.

This year’s 'Beard Clash' beneficiary is South Dakota Family Connection, a non-profit that provides temporary shelter, emergency supplies, services and support to the families of inmates.

For more information on this year's 'Beard Clash,' which begins at 5:00 PM, go to the Falls Facial Hair Foundation Facebook page .

Jason Kiley, World Beard Free Style Champion

Source: Falls Facial Hair Foundation

