Work Starting on Massive $1.8M Sculpture in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Work is to start this week on a massive stainless steel sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Arc of Dreams will span 280 feet across the Big Sioux River in the heart of the city. That's nearly the length of football field, and the sculpture also will tower 70 feet above the river.

The Argus Leader reports that the sculpture created by renowned South Dakota artist Dale Lamphere is expected to be a staple of the region's art scene for years to come.

The 120,000-pound sculpture is being assembled in a Colorado warehouse. It will be shipped to Sioux Falls in four pieces. Dirt work is starting this week at the bases of the sculpture.

About $1.8 million in private donations is funding the project.

