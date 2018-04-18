It's a ladies (and guys') night out! For the past five years, Lori Dykstra has been organizing a party that doubles as a fundraiser. The L Couture Fashion Show is Friday, April 20 at Icon Event Hall in downtown Sioux Falls.

The fashion show is a fun way for families affected by cancer and our community to come together to raise money for Cure Kids Cancer at Sanford Children's Hospital . In 2003, Dykstra's son Jakob L. Beier, lost his battle with cancer. Jakob was only 5 years old.

Dykstra wanted to find a way to honor her son and raise money for Cure Kids Cancer and the Jakob L. Beier Endowment. The L Couture Fashion Show was born. The fashion show continues to get bigger with thousands of dollars raised every year for Cure Kids Cancer.

Grab your girlfriends (and guy friends) and have some fun. A Sip & Shop Social Hour featuring music from Chris Beyer starts at 7:00 PM with the fashion show kicking off at 8:00 PM. The fashion show will feature moms whose children were diagnosed with cancer. They'll be wearing fashions from JuLiana's Boutique Le Femme and Loft Salon will do their hair and make-up. Stick around for the after-party at 9:00 PM with music from Goodroad, a silent auction, raffles, a signature cocktail and more.

VIP tickets are $60 and include admission with premier seating, free coat check, a signature drink, access to the Sip & Shop Social Hour and entrance into the After-Party. VIP tickets are limited.

General admission tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door and include admission to the fashion show, access to the Sip & Shop Social Hour and entrance into the After-Party.

To date, the L Couture Fashion Show has raised over $95,000 for Cure Kids Cancer.

