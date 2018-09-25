Women’s Leadership Conference Seeks to Inspire

Women spend a lot of time caring for others. Children, spouses, elderly parents can all be the primary focus for many women, who also may be working full or part-time to help support themselves and those they love. Often the last person on the list of people to comfort and encourage, is herself.

The Women's Leadership Conference, Leadercast Sioux Falls , is hoping to provide a day of inspiration at The Country Club of Sioux Falls, ( 3400 West 22nd Street ) on Friday, October 19, from 8 AM to 4 PM. Doors open at 7:30, followed by breakfast at 8 AM and then the simulcast program from Atlanta, Georgia, begins at 9 AM.

You'll see and hear nationally renowned women who are leading lives of distinction and purpose.

Jenna Bush Hager, who has become a well-known co-host and correspondent on NBC's Today, is also the Founding Chair of Unicef's Next Generation and a children's book author.

Barbara Bush, (Jenna's twin sister) is the co-founder and board chair of the Global Health Corps.

Celeste Headlee is an award-winning journalist, professional speaker, and author.

Julia Landauer is a professional race car driver and motivational speaker.

And these are just a few of the remarkable women who will be speaking at this unique event. There will also be local panelists from the Sioux Falls area.

Women can listen, learn, participate and take away lessons in life and leadership.

For more information and tickets , see Leadercast Women Sioux Falls .